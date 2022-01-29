Tributes
Hazards at Maunalua Bay boat launch draw concern and state says there’s no quick fix

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every day, dozens of boaters in East Oahu launch at Maunalua Bay.

But boaters say shallow waters and coastal erosion are creating a dangerous and costly situation.

Long-time angler Brendt Chang says there’s a large buildup of eroded materials in marked safe navigational waters at Maunalua Bay, which is damaging propellers and running gear.

“This is an emergency situation at the ramp,” said Chang.

Chang’s boat sustained $5,000 worth of damage.

“This used to go out another 75 feet from where the eroded edges are and all the material from the erosion is now in the channel,” Chang said.

Kekoa Seward is a full-time commercial fisherman, and he depends on safe, reliable access to the water. “This is like the road for me so when the road is messed up, it’s the same as if you had a landslide or a tree across the H1 or something,” Seward said.

He says parts of his vessel were damaged about three weeks ago at the Maunalua Bay launch ramp.

“So it’s a lot of money and gear,” said Seward.

“We pay a fee to utilize the facility and the state has its responsibility to provide a safe working facility for launching and retrieval of boats,” said Gerald Yuh, of Hawaii Kai.

“They don’t know the potential damage that they may have to their boat and going out 10,15,20, 30 miles and a catastrophe can happen. We’re talking about the lives and the safety of boaters, the operators.”

Boaters are calling for the state to take immediate action.

But DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation said there’s no quick fix.

They state said it would cost $200,000 for design and permitting and $1 million for dredging.

“This type of dredging project will require funding from the Legislature in order to plan, permit, and contract the project,” said Ed Underwood, administrator of DOBOR. “We recommend to the boaters to reach out to their area legislators to request funding and we will speak with them as well.”

State Rep. Gene Ward said State Rep. Mark Hashem requested $5 million, which would go toward repairs or maintenance at Maunalua Bay.

Ward said the request was not approved during the last legislative session.

“I call all the fishermen come down or at least go through the Zoom to testify for this $5 million that Representative Hashem has put through to get it approved into the state budget,” said Ward.

