‘Bows football coach Timmy Chang builds excitement for future of the program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Excitement is growing for head football coach Timmy Chang’s return to Manoa and the excitement only grows as he pieces together his coaching staff.

“Making sure that we pick the right guys to be around this group of young men.” Chang said in his welcome home press conference. “Developers, guys that are going to be accountable for their positions i think is important.”

During his welcome home press conference Friday morning, coach Chang outlined his vision for the new era of Rainbow Warriors football.

With the first order of business, establishing his coaching staff, starting with a familiar face.

Jacob Yoro was one of the first staff members announced this week as the ‘Bows new defensive coordinator. Yoro is now on his third UH staff, stepping into the coordinator role for the first time.

“At the end of the day, all of the scheme and all of those things that we learn are great, but more importantly its about developing a mindset and mentality with your group.” Yoro said. “That’s what we set out to do right now.”

The next issue Coach Chang addressed was special teams — an area the team has struggled in during the last coaching staff — Chang now bringing in Thomas Sheffield as the special teams coordinator.

“Our identity is going to be to create chaos.” Sheffield said. “Were going to stay on the attack, were going to be very aggressive in what we do.”

With the return of Hawaii’s all-time leading passer, fans were buzzing at the potential return of the run and shoot offense that Chang helped pioneer as a player.

To help rebuild the offense, Chang brings in former Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, who helped the eagles average over 530 yards and 41 points in the last three years.

“That’s my job, find a way to score as many points and put ourselves in that great spot as many times as possible.” Shoemaker said. “We’ll name it whatever, you can have a name for it whatever you want.”

“Chang has a few more spots to fill, but with the group he already has in place, he says they’re ready to hit the ground running.

“Its the old saying, you get knocked down eight times, you get up nine.” Chang said. “So with the coaches that were putting together, there’s no doubt in my mind these guys are going to be hungry and ready to work.”

With majority of his staff established, they now look towards signing day which is set for February 2nd.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.