UH students set to return to campus after starting the semester online

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After moving Spring 2022 courses online for the first month of the year, the University of Hawaii is set to welcome back students to their Manoa campus on Monday.

On Dec. 28, UH administration announced that many courses were moved online because of the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

“While we are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii are starting to plateau, we experienced extremely high case counts and at the time believed that it was prudent to allow the online shift to continue for the month of January,” said UH President Lassner in a letter to students.

“We do not expect to revisit the Jan. 31 restart date, which is consistent with many other higher education institutions.”

The administration said vaccinations are key to operating all campuses safely.

“We urged students to take the time as an opportunity to get your booster shot if you are eligible. Booster shots are widely available at pharmacies throughout the state, and administrative leave is available for employees,” added Lassner.

“Per the most recent CDC guidance, getting a booster to bring your vaccination status ‘up-to-date,’ is the only way to avoid quarantine if you are exposed.”

The university said it will soon include booster shots in the requirements to be considered fully vaccinated for future semesters.

Officials said regular testing will still be an option for those with approved exemptions.

