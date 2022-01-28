Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 1,159 after 10 new fatalities reported
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers