Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Vitamin D, fish oil may help prevent autoimmune disease

Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.
Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.(Source: Live 5)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows Vitamin D could help reduce the risk of autoimmune disorders.

Those are conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Thyroid Diseases, and Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

A professor at Harvard Medical School, who works with such conditions authored the study.

She observed people 50 and older, who have been taking 2,000 IU of D3 for more than five years.

According to research, patients had a 22% lower chance of developing an autoimmune disorder.

The study also finds fish oil might also assist in preventing such conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health...
High levels of petroleum found in drinking water sample at Pearl City Peninsula homes
The interior of a hospital.
Already full, Hawaii hospitals brace for a possible surge in patients
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Latest News

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Owner of a $24M mansion on Maui clashes with residents over shoreline access
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park
The "Americans and the Holocaust" traveling exhibit opens Friday at University of Hawaii-West...
New exhibit in Hawaii explores America’s actions and attitudes during the Holocaust
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine