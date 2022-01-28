Tributes
Cases of so-called ‘stealth Omicron’ detected in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has confirmed cases of the so-called “stealth Omicron” in Hawaii, but officials stress the earlier mutation remains the dominant source of infections in the islands.

The latest state variant report says eight cases of “stealth Omicron” ― a subvariant of Omicron ― have been identified in Hawaii.

The mutation got its name because its harder to detect with a PCR test.

But is the subvariant more worrisome? The jury is still out.

Scientists say they’re watching “stealth Omicron” closely, and suspect it’s more contagious than the original Omicron variant because of how quickly it has outpaced Omicron’s spread in some countries.

However, it’s not yet known whether the “stealth Omicron” causes more severe illness.

Researchers do suspect, however, that vaccines still work against “stealth Omicron” to hospitalization with serious symptoms and death.

