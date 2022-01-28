Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Seeing higher prices at the gas pump in Hawaii? Here’s why.

Your top local headlines for Jan. 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a new report from AAA Hawaii, residents are having to shell out more cash at the gas pump.

Researchers said the spike in gas prices are due to rising oil prices — which are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Crude oil prices are higher because of the Russia-Ukraine tension. Higher prices are also linked to an increase in consumer demand in 2021 as drivers started hitting the roads again.

The average price of gas in Hawaii is now $4.38. That’s up 4 cents since last week.

The price of gas in Hawaii is also a dollar more than the national average, which stands at $3.35.

Price of gas seen on Oahu.
Price of gas seen on Oahu.(Hawaii News Now)

On Oahu, the average price of gas is $4.28, which is $1.09 higher than last year.

That’s no typo. The price of a gallon of unleaded on Lanai hit $6.39 this week

Prices are even higher on the Neighbor Islands. On Lanai this week, fuel reached $6.39 a gallon. Meanwhile, the cost of gas is over $5 on Maui and Molokai.

AAA General Manager Liane Sumida said that gas prices are comparable to California, which has the highest gas price average in the US.

If you’re hoping to save on gas, she also recommends driving slower, keeping your tires properly inflated, and removing excess weight from your car.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 1,159 after 10 new fatalities reported
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Elderly woman killed, second woman seriously injured in crash near Sea Life Park

Latest News

New report finds Hawaii had the second most shark bites in the US in 2021
New report finds Hawaii had the second most shark bites in the US in 2021
UH's new head football coach Timmy Chang discusses vision for Rainbow Warriors program
UH's new head football coach Timmy Chang discusses vision for Rainbow Warriors program
The university said it will soon include booster shots in the requirements to be considered...
UH students set to return to campus after starting the semester online
UH students set to return to campus after starting the semester online
UH students set to return to campus after starting the semester online