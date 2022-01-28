Seeing higher prices at the gas pump in Hawaii? Here’s why.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - According to a new report from AAA Hawaii, residents are having to shell out more cash at the gas pump.

Researchers said the spike in gas prices are due to rising oil prices — which are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

Crude oil prices are higher because of the Russia-Ukraine tension. Higher prices are also linked to an increase in consumer demand in 2021 as drivers started hitting the roads again.

The average price of gas in Hawaii is now $4.38. That’s up 4 cents since last week.

The price of gas in Hawaii is also a dollar more than the national average, which stands at $3.35.

Price of gas seen on Oahu. (Hawaii News Now)

On Oahu, the average price of gas is $4.28, which is $1.09 higher than last year.

Prices are even higher on the Neighbor Islands. On Lanai this week, fuel reached $6.39 a gallon. Meanwhile, the cost of gas is over $5 on Maui and Molokai.

AAA General Manager Liane Sumida said that gas prices are comparable to California, which has the highest gas price average in the US.

If you’re hoping to save on gas, she also recommends driving slower, keeping your tires properly inflated, and removing excess weight from your car.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.