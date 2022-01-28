Sam Choy, the ‘godfather of poke,’ is 70 years young and healthier than ever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary chef Sam Choy is celebrating his 70th birthday.

It’s an important milestone for “the godfather of poke” because years ago, he struggled with health complications from obesity and Type II diabetes.

At his heaviest, Sam weighed more than 400 pounds.

“I had a real bad habit, which was picking,” said Choy. “I make a big plate of food again and I eat lunch and then next thing I know I’m picking and eating and sampling.”

He also drank about eight cans of diet soda a day.

Then in 2006, the award-winning Big Island chef and restaurateur got a wake-up call from his doctor that changed his life.

“You’re in trouble. Your blood work shows that your diabetes type two is well on its way. Your kidney functions, all your body organs are maxed out. It’s amazing that you’re still alive,” said Choy.

Choy wanted to stay alive. He made drastic changes to his diet, exercised five days a week with personal trainer Eric Yamashita and in one year lost 100 pounds.

The weight came off even faster after he underwent gastric bypass surgery.

“I mean, I must have lost about 90 to 100 pounds just like that after the surgery,” said Choy.

“People would look at me like and ask me if I was sick? I would tell them that I just want to be healthy and live one more week longer.”

Today, Sam weighs 230 pounds. He’s half the man he once was and he’s living a healthier life.

“I used to be size 6X, now I’m down to 2X. I want to be down to large!”

He wants to be around for his family as long as he can and hopes to inspire others along the way.

“It’s important right now to reach out and help people,” he said.

“As this pandemic keeps rolling over people mentally and psychologically, some people might just fall into just eating and getting themselves in a deeper hole in obesity. Now’s the time to stop.”

He added, “If Sam Choy can do, it they can do it.”

Choy’s goal weight is below 200 pounds. He hopes to do it with exercise, eating more veggies and moderate amounts of protein, like his famous poke but without the rice.

