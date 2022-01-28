Police seek suspect following random attack that left elderly woman seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman earlier this month in what appears to be a random attack.
The incident happened Jan. 18 and left the 78-year-old victim seriously injured.
Police said the woman was walking westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue when a man on a bike pushed her to the ground and then fled.
The victim sustained multiple injuries and remains hospitalized.
A first-degree assault case has been opened. Police described the suspect as a while man in his 20s with dirty blond hair. He has a medium build and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
