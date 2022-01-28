Plan calls for 100,000 housing units around new stadium, but not everyone is on board

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some state lawmakers are pushing to build fewer hotels, restaurants and shops around the new Aloha Stadium and put their emphasis on affordable housing units instead.

State Senate Housing Chair Stanley Chang said it would be a better use of that land, but the Ige administration is fighting it.

The state released a rendering of what 20,000 affordable housing units would look like around the future stadium and what Chang’s vision of 100,000 homes could potentially look like.

It is easy to see why nearby businesses are excited by the idea.

“I think it’s a good thing, I like anything new,” said Tiffany Wing, who owns Tiffany’s Beauty Salon at Stadium Mall.

Doug Taylor has managed the mall for decades. He sees the units as a good opportunity for his businesses, too.

“It means that they’ll do actually better,” Taylor said. “But I think for the locals, to have a centralized housing in this area would be good.”

But some think hundreds of thousands of people in the 73-acre lot is too many.

“I don’t like it,” said resident Gerlene Espina. “I don’t think they should do it. There are too many homes already, and the traffic is so bad.”

Chang thinks this is a prime parcel for building high-density affordable housing, and it’s something the state desperately needs.

“Some of the best and most successful neighborhoods all over the world, like Ginza in Tokyo, like Greenwich Village in New York, also follow these patterns of development,” said Chang.

But some community groups in the area are hesitant to accept the plan.

“One of the biggest concerns with the development of the stadium property was traffic,” said Steve Wood, the Aiea Neighborhood Board chair.

“Also, parking. Whenever there’s a stadium event or something like that, these streets all fill up.”

There’s also a concern in bringing in a different type of community, Wood said. In the past, residents have protested highrises in the area.

“But there are several significant positives,” Wood said. “It’s an economic engine that’s going to bring a huge amount of life to this community, what we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Wood said developers and the state have been listening to the concerns and seem to be taking resident opinions into consideration for plans.

Chang envisions a walkable community, with jobs and stores nearby and easy access to the rail system.

“The highest and best use of that parcel cannot possibly be a strip mall and office building a hotel and luxury condos,” Chang said. “What the state needs is a large supply of reasonably priced homes that are available to Hawaii residents.”

On Monday, the state will be narrowing the developers who will submit plans for the stadium area.

