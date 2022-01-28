New exhibit in Hawaii explores America’s actions and attitudes during the Holocaust

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “Americans and the Holocaust” multimedia presentation at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu seeks to unpack America’s connection to the Holocaust.

Photographs, written accounts and videos examine action in the United States during Nazi Germany’s reign of terror against the Jewish race.

Alan Rosenfeld, UH-West Oahu’s vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said the exhibit was produced by the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the American Library Association.

UH-West Oahu is one of only 50 public and university libraries in the U.S. chosen to host the exhibit.

Holocaust lecturer Seymour Kazimirski toured the exhibit. He said it explores important questions.

“This exhibit is going to explain to whoever comes what really happened during those four or five years when America decided to not be involved in helping Jewish people, and then finally to be involved once the war started,” he said.

Kazimirski’s mother survived the Holocaust and wrote a book about her ordeal..

“She lost 64 members of her family, her mother, her father, her brother, all her grandparents and uncles and aunts. She was the only one who survived as a 15-year-old,” he said.

The showing at the James and Abigail Campbell Library coincides with the annual date when victims of the Holocaust are remembered.

Rosenfeld said the school is honored to be selected as an exhibit site.

“Congratulations to our librarians, to go through the efforts to get such a prestigious exhibit to come here,” Rosenfeld said.

“Americans and the Holocaust” is free to tour. UH-West Oahu is following COVID safety measures.

“It’s the same exact procedures you would go through if you were going to a University of Hawaii sporting event,” Rosenfeld said.

