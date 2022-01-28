Navy close to getting state approval for massive filtering project of Red Hill shaft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is approaching a key landmark in efforts to clean up the water contamination crisis.

The state is close to approving a permit to begin filtering millions of gallons of water from its now closed Red Hill shaft. The plan includes disposing treated water into Halawa Stream.

It’s a key component to preventing more pollution of the key aquifer.

The system and home flushing continues in neighborhoods in and around Pearl Harbor to clear fuel contamination from the Navy’s waterline while the state Health Department is overseeing the response.

“It’s not like there was pure jet fuel running through the pipe system. It was largely unacceptable levels, I want to make that very clear,” said Matthew Kurano, DOH Environmental Health Specialist.

“It wasn’t like salad dressing where you clearly see your oil and you clearly see your water,” he added.

Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser state approval on the Navy permit is close.

“We are hopeful that stops any threat of contamination spreading to other part of the aquifer,” Ige said.

The Navy is building the granulated activated carbon filtering system to flush 5 million gallons of water per day from the Red Hill shaft as part of a multi-agency plan.

“We believe that will allow us to get the fuel out of the Red Hill well in a safe way,” Ige said.

“There are multiple filters. We believe it would get rid of most of the fuel in the water before we dispose of the water.”

Meanwhile, discussions continue on the future of the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

At state Senate hearing Wednesday on a bill that would ban underground fuel storage tanks, former Pearl Harbor shipyard worker Samuel Mitchell testified the problems at the fuel farm go back decades.

“It’s been a manning problem, it’s been us facility maintenance problem, it’s across the board,” said Mitchell, who was also the machinist union president that represented workers at Red Hill

“I myself had tried to go and fix the problems in the facility back in 1998 and we were refused entrance into the facility even though I had security clearance and was working for the Navy,” he said.

