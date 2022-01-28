New UH football coach Timmy Chang pledges to give embattled program ‘my all’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New UH football head coach Timmy Chang pledged to bring stability and excitement to the embattled program at a welcome event at the university Friday.

“If we stick together, we can accomplish anything,” Chang told attendees.

“We’re here to build a program that will sustain. We’re going to need the state, the fans, the local businesses to all be a part of this. I’m going to give you my all and let’s just see where the chips fall.”

Chang is the 25th head coach in the program’s history, and steps into the role in the wake of a rapid departure of former coach Todd Graham, who was accused of creating a toxic environment.

He’ll earn a base salary of about $500,000 a year with the opportunity for bonuses and incentives. The former UH quarterback signed a four-year deal with the university and has a fifth-year option.

New UH football head coach Timmy Chang pledged to bring stability and excitement to the embattled program at a welcome event at the university Friday.

At the welcome event, UH Athletics Director David Matlin called it a “special day for UH football.”

“We welcome a coach who started as a student-athlete right here on the Manoa campus,” Matlin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.