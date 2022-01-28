Tributes
Hawaii reports 1,907 COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported five new coronavirus fatalities on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,164.

Hawaii also confirmed 1,907 new infections.

The latest cases brings the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 213,174.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 44,501 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 990 were on Oahu
  • 337 on Maui
  • 232 on Hawaii Island
  • 275 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai
  • 9 on Lanai

There were also 59 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 33.8% have received a booster shot.

This story will be updated.

