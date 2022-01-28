Tributes
Hawaii Island police officer honored for saving elderly man trapped in car crash

A Hawaii Island police officer received a huge honor on Tuesday for saving an elderly driver back in September.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Officer Laurence Davis was responding to single-vehicle crash in Mountain View when he found a man trapped under a car.

While enroute to the scene, he was informed the car with two passengers onboard had flipped over and was on fire.

When Davis arrived at the scene, one of the passengers was able to get out with the help of bystanders, but the driver was unconscious and still trapped.

In order to save him, Davis used his baton to crack open the windshield, pull him out and immediately started performing CPR. He continued his efforts for 8 minutes until the man started breathing again.

“I wasn’t concerned for my safety in any way. I was concerned for the driver because he definitely was not breathing and he needed help fast. So luckily, we were able to get him out of there,” Davis said.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center in critical but stable condition and was released a little over a week later.

For his life-saving actions and quick-thinking, Davis was selected as Officer of the Month in 2021 by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii. This is the second time he has received the award.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

