Forecast: Lunar New Year brings in “lucky” weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enjoy this pleasant weather! Light to moderate trade winds are expected through much of the week with limited shower activity. Shower activity will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the morning hours. A more typical moderate to locally breezy trade wind pattern with increased shower activity is expected this weekend. There is a weak front to the NW that is bringing some clouds to the western end of the state.

Let’s talk surf.: High pressure will briefly build north of the area tonight through Tuesday in the wake of a passing front, which will support a return of moderate to fresh easterly trades on Tuesday. Light winds will be possible once again through the second half of the week as a weak surface trough moves in from the east and another front passes to the north. Thereafter, fresh to strong easterly trades are anticipated beginning Saturday or Sunday.

Surf along north facing is expected to steadily increase as early as late tonight ADLIB Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week. An increase is expected late this week as a small northeast pulse arrives and as the trade winds strengthen over the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels with only minimal energy expected over the next several days. A gale low passing southeast of New Zealand over weekend may lead to another small, south-southwest swell arriving toward the end of the week.

