Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As criticism mounts, police commission eyes ways to speed up chief selection process

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission says they are working to try and speed up the process of finding a new police chief.

It’s already been almost eight months since Susan Ballard retired and it could easily be a full year before HPD’s next leader is chosen.

The panel has been criticized over the slow pace of the search.

It took six months just to hire a consulting company, PSI Services, for more than $145,000. It’s expected another six months would be needed to complete the process.

Amid pushback, commissioners met with the consultant this week to see if there are ways to speed things up.

“We’re trying to cut that down,” said Shannon Alivado, Honolulu Police Commission Chair.

“Whether it can be five months, whether it can be four-and-a-half months. We’re trying to see where if any of that time can be shortened,” Alivado added.

She said the body asked if the community survey could be compressed or removed or if the exams could be done virtually.

The consulting company shunned both ideas but agreed to look at other possible shortcuts.

Frustration is setting in as the search drags on.

“Let’s get this show on the road,” said Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

The police union said the delays are taking a toll on the officers and they questioned the need for a consultant since the commission duties include hiring a chief.

“They’re there to make the tough decision, if you don’t want to make those tough decisions then you shouldn’t be on the commission,” Cavaco said.

PSI Services did meet with SHOPO to get feedback on exercises or questions that should be included in the process. The consulting company will be used for phase one of the process, to whittle down the number of applicants to a smaller group of finalists for the commission to consider.

Alivado said that helps keep politics or favoritism out of that vetting phase.

“The commission has no idea right now who the 19 applicants are,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health...
High levels of petroleum found in drinking water sample at Pearl City Peninsula homes
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The interior of a hospital.
Already full, Hawaii hospitals brace for a possible surge in patients

Latest News

Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds have dropped off for now
"I think that it's kind of a classic case of someone wanting to come here and change it instead...
Maui mansion owner, nearby residents clash over shoreline access
The Honolulu Police Commission says they are working to try and speed up the process of finding...
As criticism mounts, police commission eyes ways to speed up chief selection process
Officials said the incident happened near Kaanapali at around 2 p.m.
California visitor dies in apparent drowning off Maui