California visitor dies in apparent drowning off Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 52-year-old visitor died Wednesday afternoon in an apparent drowning in waters off Maui.

Officials said the incident happened near Kaanapali at around 2 p.m.

Maui County officials said the man visiting from California was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by bystanders.

When first responders arrived, bystanders were performing CPR. Medics and fire personnel then took over life saving efforts.

Officials said despite efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3 p.m.

