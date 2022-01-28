Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant rowhome was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster.

Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three firefighters. (WBAL, BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health...
High levels of petroleum found in drinking water sample at Pearl City Peninsula homes
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The interior of a hospital.
Already full, Hawaii hospitals brace for a possible surge in patients

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
Hawaii Pacific Health donated 50,000 N95 masks to the state Department of Education.
Amid spread of Omicron, Hawaii schools get a big donation of N95 masks