Applications to open for new affordable rental complex in Honolulu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Feb. 1, applications will be accepted for an affordable rental complex at the site that used to house Honolulu’s juvenile detention center.

The affordable housing project “Hale Kalele” is on Piikoi Street and will be near the future rail line.

The 20-story building will have 200 units and is located just blocks from McKinley High School and a short walk from Ala Moana Center and Ward Village.

Monthly rent for a studio unit will range from $542 to $1,177. A one-bedroom unit will range from $570 to $1,250 per month. Rent for a two-bedroom unit will be from $664 to $1,480 per month.

To be considered eligible, applicants cannot earn more than 60% of the median area income, which is $72,500 for a family of four.

A new Juvenile Service Center will also be built on the same property.

Construction is expected to be completed in May.

For more information or to apply, click here.

