62-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in South Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police said a 62-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in South Kona on Thursday.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Mamalahoa Highway.

Police said Perry Lynn Deleeuw was possibly speeding while heading northbound when he lost control and was ejected from the bike after hitting an embankment.

He was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials said Deleeuw was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the third traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to two at this same time in 2021.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

