2 motorcyclists in serious condition following crash on Kamehameha Highway

Your top local headlines for Jan. 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are in serious condition following a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the Waiahole Poi Factory.

Emergency Medical Services said a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were thrown off a motorcycle after they were struck by another vehicle.

Following the crash, first responders said the two were treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

