2 elderly women badly injured in head-on collision near Sea Life Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women in their 70s were taken to a hospital Thursday after a head-on collision fronting Sea Life Park in Windward Oahu.

According to EMS officials, a 77-year-old woman was critically injured, and a 75-year-old woman was listed in serious condition.

HFD said upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved. A woman was trapped in one of the vehicles and needed to be extricated.

Paramedics performed life-saving treatment at the scene of the crash, which continued en-route to the emergency room.

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. Kalanianaole Highway was shut down in both directions. The road remained closed nearing the 8 p.m. hour. HPD did not give a timeline for when the road would reopen.

This story may be updated.

