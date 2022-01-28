Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 elderly women badly injured in head-on collision near Sea Life Park

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women in their 70s were taken to a hospital Thursday after a head-on collision fronting Sea Life Park in Windward Oahu.

According to EMS officials, a 77-year-old woman was critically injured, and a 75-year-old woman was listed in serious condition.

HFD said upon arrival, they found two vehicles involved. A woman was trapped in one of the vehicles and needed to be extricated.

Paramedics performed life-saving treatment at the scene of the crash, which continued en-route to the emergency room.

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. Kalanianaole Highway was shut down in both directions. The road remained closed nearing the 8 p.m. hour. HPD did not give a timeline for when the road would reopen.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.
Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health...
High levels of petroleum found in drinking water sample at Pearl City Peninsula homes
The interior of a hospital.
Already full, Hawaii hospitals brace for a possible surge in patients
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Latest News

The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
Maui mansion owner clashes with locals over shoreline access
Joddielynn Taylor is remembered by her family as an easy-going, happy woman who adored her...
‘Everybody loved her’: Kauai family worried police missed key clues in mother’s death
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds have dropped off for now
The Honolulu Police Commission says they are working to try and speed up the process of finding...
As criticism mounts, police commission eyes ways to speed up chief selection process