Woman armed with bow and arrow arrested following barricade situation in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Public Safety said sheriffs arrested a woman armed with a bow and arrow Tuesday following a two-hour long barricade situation.

Officials said the incident started at around 9:30 a.m. while deputy sheriffs were enforcing a court-ordered writ of possession at a home in Kailua.

Sheriffs said that’s when they encountered 48-year-old Quesada Santos, who refused to leave the home and pointed the arrow at deputies.

Authorities said Santos refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, and after nearly two hours of negotiation, sheriffs used foam bullets to shoot her in the right arm causing her to drop the bow.

PSD said deputies also tased the woman after she resisted arrest and became combative.

Santos faces charges of terroristic threatening.

