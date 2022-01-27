Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman armed with bow and arrow arrested following barricade situation in Kailua

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:59 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Public Safety said sheriffs arrested a woman armed with a bow and arrow Tuesday following a two-hour long barricade situation.

Officials said the incident started at around 9:30 a.m. while deputy sheriffs were enforcing a court-ordered writ of possession at a home in Kailua.

Sheriffs said that’s when they encountered 48-year-old Quesada Santos, who refused to leave the home and pointed the arrow at deputies.

Authorities said Santos refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, and after nearly two hours of negotiation, sheriffs used foam bullets to shoot her in the right arm causing her to drop the bow.

PSD said deputies also tased the woman after she resisted arrest and became combative.

Santos faces charges of terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’

Latest News

The city is facing a major worker shortage ― and departments are ready to do some hiring.
City looks to fill thousands of vacancies amid ongoing worker shortage
Lanai's sole gas station.
That’s no typo. The price of a gallon of unleaded on Lanai hit $6.39 this week
Scene of the crash Monday in Keaau.
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Hawaii Island’s Highway 11
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Trade winds will be slowing down by Thursday and light winds will take over into the weekend and beyond