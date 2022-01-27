Tributes
Water main break forces Tripler to reschedule appointments, procedures

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center remains without water on Thursday morning due to a main break outside the facility, officials said.

Tripler sent a tweet saying all morning appointments and procedures in the facility will be rescheduled. Patients will be contacted.

The ER, however, remains open for emergencies.

The water main break happened Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

