UH men’s and women’s basketball teams look to continue winning streaks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amidst the chaos and drama surrounding the University of Hawaii Athletics department and the football team, the basketball teams are on winning streaks.

Both the Warriors and Wahine are on a tear of the Big West Conference.

The men are on a five-game winning streak, tied for first place in the conference, looking to add to their streak this weekend in Manoa.

“Again we have so many obstacles we still have, we know that, but what a group to rally behind and what a great product.” Men’s head coach Eran Ganot told reporters. “Were up tempo, we shoot the ball, we play inside out, its a fun style to watch and a great group that’s easy to root for.”

The ‘Bows return to the Stan after a road sweep over Cal state Bakersfield and Cal Poly with hawaii scoring 60 plus points in both games.

Now looking to extend their streak against Cal State Northridge on Thursday, a win against the matadors would move them to 5-0 in the Big Best.

“Were 0-0, kind of just enjoy the victory for the rest of the night, but we’ve kind of just been trying to make sure this isn’t the highlight of our season.” UH forward Zoar Nedd said. “Keep showing our maturity and finding different ways to win every single night.”

For the Wahine, they head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down Cal State Bakersfield last weekend in Manoa to take sole position of second place in the Big West.

leading the way for UH is super senior Amy Atwell, who entered the 1,000 point club last weekend against the Road runners, her performance snagging a third conference player of the week award this year.

“In terms of individual accolades, I think I’ve kind of already exceeded what I wanted to do, definitely main focus was coming back and getting a big west championship, so obviously still working towards that.” Atwell said. “Its great to be among elite company.”

Despite the momentum, the Wahine know that they can’t be complacent, given the competitiveness of the Big West.

“The Big west Conference is always a really tight conference and anybody can win on any given night.” “Momentum is a huge part of it going into the weekend, but its maintaining that throughout the week and working hard in practices and getting better everyday.”

The Wahine take on the Gauchos Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the road, while the Warriors face the Matadors in Manoa at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.