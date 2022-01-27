Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH men’s and women’s basketball teams look to continue winning streaks

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amidst the chaos and drama surrounding the University of Hawaii Athletics department and the football team, the basketball teams are on winning streaks.

Both the Warriors and Wahine are on a tear of the Big West Conference.

The men are on a five-game winning streak, tied for first place in the conference, looking to add to their streak this weekend in Manoa.

“Again we have so many obstacles we still have, we know that, but what a group to rally behind and what a great product.” Men’s head coach Eran Ganot told reporters. “Were up tempo, we shoot the ball, we play inside out, its a fun style to watch and a great group that’s easy to root for.”

The ‘Bows return to the Stan after a road sweep over Cal state Bakersfield and Cal Poly with hawaii scoring 60 plus points in both games.

Now looking to extend their streak against Cal State Northridge on Thursday, a win against the matadors would move them to 5-0 in the Big Best.

“Were 0-0, kind of just enjoy the victory for the rest of the night, but we’ve kind of just been trying to make sure this isn’t the highlight of our season.” UH forward Zoar Nedd said. “Keep showing our maturity and finding different ways to win every single night.”

For the Wahine, they head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down Cal State Bakersfield last weekend in Manoa to take sole position of second place in the Big West.

leading the way for UH is super senior Amy Atwell, who entered the 1,000 point club last weekend against the Road runners, her performance snagging a third conference player of the week award this year.

“In terms of individual accolades, I think I’ve kind of already exceeded what I wanted to do, definitely main focus was coming back and getting a big west championship, so obviously still working towards that.” Atwell said. “Its great to be among elite company.”

Despite the momentum, the Wahine know that they can’t be complacent, given the competitiveness of the Big West.

“The Big west Conference is always a really tight conference and anybody can win on any given night.” “Momentum is a huge part of it going into the weekend, but its maintaining that throughout the week and working hard in practices and getting better everyday.”

The Wahine take on the Gauchos Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the road, while the Warriors face the Matadors in Manoa at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Click Here: Stan Sheriff Center Game Day Information

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81

Latest News

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Monday for winter sports like basketball and the soccer...
OIA to allow fans back in the stands for some winter sports
Jacob Yoro promoted to UH football defensive coordinator as Timmy Chang builds coaching staff
Timmy Chang's salary revealed as new UH football head coach
As UH’s new football coach, Timmy Chang will be making less than his predecessor
University of Hawaii Athletics director David Matlin revealed new details on his negotiations...
UH Athletics Director shares details on Timmy Chang’s contract as head football coach