Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81

Latest News

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
What the Tech: Want to invest in the stock market? These apps will help you get started
Hawaii-born artist Jana Ireijo uses earth-based elements to paint her vanishing murals. Over...
Her striking murals are here today but will be gone tomorrow. And that’s the point
Scene of the crash Monday in Keaau.
Hawaii Island’s Highway 11 in Keeau reopens after motorcycle crash
RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims