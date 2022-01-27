Tributes
No trade winds, dry conditions for the weekend

Cold front stalls northeast of Kauai blocking usual tradewind weather
Billy V shows us the latest radar outlook, talks about the light winds and drier stable weather; forecast for today and the next 7 days.
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the trade winds gone, there will be lots of sunshine in the forecast. Mostly sunny and stable conditions with an approaching front stalling to the northwest of Hawaii blocking the trade wind flow. That will mean dry conditions with some interior clouds in the afternoons thru Saturday. On Sunday, an approaching front will bring the potential for wet weather into early next week. This will allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes to develop over the western end of the state, while light to moderate trades hold over the eastern islands. How much rainfall

Surf: Less wave energy means smaller surf today, but the next swell should arrive tomorrow night with advisory level surf late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

