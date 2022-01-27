Amid talks about Red Hill’s future, displaced families still waiting to move back home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials say there is no firm timeline on when thousands of military housing residents can move back home.

Meanwhile, the state Legislature is moving toward forcing the military to abandon the massive Red Hill fuel facility blamed for contaminating the Navy’s water line.

A bill up for consideration would ban underground fuel storage tanks within half a mile of an aquifer. The underground Red Hill tank systems sits 100 feet above Oahu’s most important aquifer.

On Wednesday, the measure passed the state Senate Committee on Health and now moves onto other committees in the Senate.

“If the investigation determines what we think we know happened, you couldn’t make it up if you were writing a movie script,” said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Health Committee chair.

The state Health Department says it supports the bill, but the governor is stopping short of calling for a decommissioning of the tanks.

He says the state’s emergency order already calls for a plan for draining fuel from the tanks.

Why not permanently shut down the facility?

“We do know that the Red Hill bulk fuel storage is a strategic asset of the Department of Defense so we are wanting to recognize the importance of federal spending in our island,” Ige told Hawaii News Now.

“We want them to be able to do it in a safe way that does not put us at risk,” he added.

New questions about Red Hill emerge almost daily, including the extent of contamination.

In December, Navy civil engineers said water at Pearl City Peninsula comes from the Waiawa shaft which they said had no detectable levels of contamination and was unaffected by the leaks at Red Hill.

But on Wednesday, despite flushing efforts, the Navy announced it has detected petroleum at triple the safe level in one of 80 samples taken from homes at the Pearl City Peninsula.

Matthew Kurano, DOH environmental health specialist, told HNN there are unanswered questions about that tainted water sample.

The sample was taken from a four-unit building. Officials said tests found a petroleum compound at 650 parts per billion, exceeding the 200 parts per billion limit set by the state for emergency response.

“Does this represent contamination within the whole system? Does this represent contamination in the house itself ― like there is something going on in that house that’s causing contamination?” said Kurano. The short answer? The state doesn’t yet know.

The Navy released the following statement on the situation:

“Our first step in accordance with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team-approved Sampling Plan is to re-flush any homes or buildings where test results exceed EPA and DOH action levels. We planned for this type of situation and have a process to figure out whether its contamination of the system, contamination at the house level, or just an anomalous result.”

While the Navy had previously set a timeline for residents to move back into their homes in late January to mid-February, health officials say any timelines are premature and they don’t know when they can give the all clear to lift the advisory that the water is safe to drink.

“Unfortunately, I wish I could tell the future and give you a hard and fast deadline,” said Kurano.

