Her striking murals are here today but will be gone tomorrow. And that’s the point

Hawaii-born artist Jana Ireijo uses earth-based elements to paint her vanishing murals. Over time, part of the art disappears.(Courtesy: Jana Ireijo)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii-born painter Jana Ireijo can work on a mural for weeks or months. But her art isn’t meant to last forever.

In fact, it’s designed to disappear.

“I create these murals that are short-lived, they tell a story or send a message, and then they return to earth with the elements,” she said.

Ireijo lives in Connecticut. She calls her project “Mural Ethos: Vanishing Murals.”

“These murals can tell the stories of the past, present and future,” she said.

The murals are made of natural materials ― charcoal, chalk and earth-based pigments that fade over time.

“I get the same response, like, ‘Oh, they’re so beautiful. It’s so sad that they’ll go away or vanish,’” she said. “When you know something is not going to last forever, the impact and the message is that much stronger.”

Ireijo began painting vanishing murals during the 2019 wildfires in Australia. A friend sent her charcoal from one of the burned out areas. She used it to draw a koala bear.

“I envisioned this koala mural that I would draw outside and it would wash away in the elements. I learned that the koalas were too slow to run from the fires,” she said.

Ireijo has painted 10 disappearing murals.

The Nature Conservancy commissioned a coral mural for the Maui Ocean Center. Thirty percent of the image will eventually wear away. The seventy percent that remains is symbolic.

“They have such hope and belief in the work they’re doing . They wanted to pass on that hope to the viewer,” she said.

Ireijo sells her fine art, but the vanishing murals are often donated to public displays.

“I just feel with these works that these can never be profited off of,” she said. “These are meant to send a message.”

They’re just not meant to last forever.

