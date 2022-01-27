Heads up, foodies: Yelp named these Hawaii restaurants as among the top in the US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four Hawaii restaurants clinched spots on Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2022.

Yelp compiles the list based on diner feedback, total number of submissions and geography.

In the no. 28 spot is Down the Hatch Maui in Lahaina.

“You’ll be hard-pressed to find chicken and waffles or mahi mahi tacos on this island, but thanks to Georgia-raised childhood friends who own Down the Hatch, you can get both—and more,” Yelp wrote.

Meanwhile, Noods Ramen Bar in Honolulu clinched the no. 44 spot.

“Noods offers affordable ramen that starts with great broths,” Yelp wrote. Plus, they’ve got a variety of vegan-friendly options.

Freshies Maui in Makawao was in the no. 71 spot.

Yelp says they’ve got something for everyone. “Vegans, vegetarians, meat-eaters, and gluten-sensitive diners can order breakfast, salads and burgers, their way, at this ‘upcountry’ outpost,” they wrote.

And the final Hawaii eatery on the list: Moana Waikiki, which came in at no. 88. “This popular spot serves Hawaiian cuisine in a bustling atmosphere with live, local music every night,” Yelp wrote.

Want to see the full Yelp list? Click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.