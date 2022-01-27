Tributes
Hawaii’s COVID death toll rises to 1,159 after 10 new fatalities reported

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 10 new coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,159.

Hawaii also confirmed 2,380 new infections.

The latest cases brings the latest number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 211,267.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 50,950 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 1,424 were on Oahu
  • 337 on Maui
  • 375 on Hawaii Island
  • 161 on Kauai
  • 7 on Molokai
  • 16 on Lanai

There were also 60 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.6% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 33.8% have received a booster shot.

This story will be updated.

