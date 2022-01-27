Tributes
Fire tears through home in Kapaa, triggering evacuations

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAPAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A raging fire ripped through a home in Kapaa, triggering evacuations on Wednesday night, the Kauai Fire Department said.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out at the home on Kihei Road around 9 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the home was already fully involved.

A neighbor told Hawaii News Now that a man and his dog lived in the home and were able to escape.

Officials said neighboring homes were evacuated, but it was unclear whether residents were allowed back. However, there was no damage to surrounding properties.

The blaze was under control by early Thursday, but it was not fully extinguished yet.

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

