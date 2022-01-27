Episode 97: The Godfather of Poke with Chef Sam Choy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very happy ‘Muthaship’ birthday to the legendary chef Sam Choy!

The Godfather of Poke turns 70 years old today, and we’re celebrating his birthday with the whole gang! It’s an important milestone for Choy because years ago he was faced with health complications from obesity and type 2 diabetes.

At his heaviest, he weighed more than 400 pounds; now, the Big Island chef and restauranteur shares the drastic changes he had to make to cut his weight in half, as well as the steps he took to live a healthier life.

As an ambassador for healthcare company Novo Nordisk, Choy hopes his story will educate people about the importance of eating healthy and staying physically active.

