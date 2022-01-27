Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Crash shuts down Hawaii Island’s Highway 11 in Keeau

Scene of the crash Monday in Keaau.
Scene of the crash Monday in Keaau.(Raquel Michael Boromeo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Monday shut down Hawaii Island’s Highway 11 between Meaulu Street and Olaa Road in Keaau.

The crash involved a motorcyclist in his 40s. Early reports indicated the motorcyclist was critically injured.

It happened sometime around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the highway would likely be closed for several hours as authorities investigate.

Additional details are developing. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,904 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths

Latest News

Celeb trainer and viral sensation Isaac Boots talks about growing up in Hawaii
Celeb trainer and viral sensation Isaac Boots talks about growing up in Hawaii
HNN's one-on-one interview with Gov. Ige.
Gov. David Ige provides update on Red Hill water crisis
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Jan. 26, 2022)
Watch ‘This is Now’: Fauci discusses the need for ‘universal’ coronavirus vaccine