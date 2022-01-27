Crash shuts down Hawaii Island’s Highway 11 in Keeau

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash Monday shut down Hawaii Island’s Highway 11 between Meaulu Street and Olaa Road in Keaau.

The crash involved a motorcyclist in his 40s. Early reports indicated the motorcyclist was critically injured.

It happened sometime around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the highway would likely be closed for several hours as authorities investigate.

Additional details are developing. This story will be updated.

