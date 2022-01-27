ACLU sues city, HPD, DOE over arrest of 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ACLU is suing the city, the state Department of Education, and Honolulu Police Department officers over the arrest of a 10-year old girl at school two years ago.
The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary in Waipahu over an offensive drawing of her classmates who she claimed were bullying her.
The ACLU said the girl’s rights were violated when she was handcuffed and brought to jail in January 2020 after the drawing upset another student’s parent. They said she was also questioned without her mother.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
- HPD says offensive drawing that prompted 10-year-old’s arrest was ‘credible threat’
- HPD defends actions of officers who arrested 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing
- HPD chief has no answers for commission on arrest of 10-year-old for offensive drawing
The lawsuit claims false arrest, excessive force and racial discrimination.
HPD has defended the officers actions saying they acted appropriately and that the drawing was a “credible threat.”
The Education Department has also denied wrongdoing.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.