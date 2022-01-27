Tributes
ACLU sues city, HPD, DOE over arrest of 10-year-old girl for offensive drawing

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ACLU is suing the city, the state Department of Education, and Honolulu Police Department officers over the arrest of a 10-year old girl at school two years ago.

The girl, who is Black, was arrested at Honowai Elementary in Waipahu over an offensive drawing of her classmates who she claimed were bullying her.

The ACLU said the girl’s rights were violated when she was handcuffed and brought to jail in January 2020 after the drawing upset another student’s parent. They said she was also questioned without her mother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The lawsuit claims false arrest, excessive force and racial discrimination.

HPD has defended the officers actions saying they acted appropriately and that the drawing was a “credible threat.”

The Education Department has also denied wrongdoing.

