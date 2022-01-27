7 arrests made after large fight at Hawaii Island school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested six minors and an 18-year-old Wednesday after a large fight broke out at Pahoa High School.

Police said a school resource officer called police about 10:20 a.m. after a group of students started arguing. School staff tried to break up the fight and a school security guard was assaulted, police said.

The school went into lockdown during the incident.

Police said four boys and 18-year-old male were arrested for assault on the security guard, and have been charged with second-degree assault. Two girls were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.