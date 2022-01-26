UH Athletics Director shares details on Timmy Chang’s contract as head football coach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Athletics director David Matlin revealed new details Tuesday on his negotiations with June Jones and Timmy Chang, as he revealed how much money the new coach will make.

“Once it broke off, then I went immediately to (Timmy Chang).” Matlin told reporters. “The timeline I don’t remember, but within an hour, maybe we started because, you know, like I said, the whole thing was about getting a coach on board for our student athletes and so we can move forward.”

According to Matlin, Chang was originally part of his Succession plan proposed to June Jones during negotiations, with Chang to be on Jones’ staff to become the eventual head coach after three years under Jones.

However, once those deals fell through, Chang was announced as the new head coach in Manoa shortly after.

Chang was signed to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option if the team makes it to a Bowl game in his first or second season.

The former UH quarterback’s base Salary in year one starts at about $500,000 and steadily increases to about $700,000 from year three and beyond.

This is a drastic pay cut compared to his predecessor Todd Graham who made about $800,000 a year, but Chang can reach that with a number of incentives and bonuses in his contract.

“It was exciting, it was a process, like you know i’m a first time head coach and so it was new, but it was exciting for me and you know I enjoyed it, i really did.” Chang said. “If it was one of those things where I got it, i’m ecstatic like how I am now, but if I didn’t, I would’ve been very grateful for the process.”

Talk’s between UH and Chang began before the drama unfolded with the University and Jones, Chang going through multiple interviews, including going into detail about Chang’s public run in with the law back in 2009.

After the vetting process, Matlin felt they were ready to move forward and according to Matlin, Chang has already hit the ground running on the team’s “healing process.”

“I think Timmy’s a perfect fit to help with that healing, so i’m excited to learn from him and to work with him with it.” Matlin said. “I mean he’s engaged in it, he’s aware of the situation , so I think just looking at the way he’s handled things so far, i’m excited about that because I need to learn and I need people to support me in getting better too and I think Timmy will be perfect for that.”

Chang has been working fast since getting the job as National letter of intent signing day is just one week away.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.