Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retired Honolulu Police Officer Stan Cook, who survived a gunfight more than 25 years ago, died on Monday.

Cook made national headlines in 1994 after a photo captured the moments after a deadly shootout in Waipahu with a man who was high on crystal meth.

During the incident, Cook was shot eight times — and not only lived to tell the tale, but he returned to work just a few months later.

He even helped to make a video that recreated the confrontation to raise awareness and show how quickly a routine stop can turn deadly.

Cook went on to serve 10 years with the Honolulu Police Department. He was also a 17-year US Navy veteran.

“Stan will always be a law enforcement legend for heroically surviving being shot 8 times with an AK-47,” said SHOPO President Robert Cavaco. “He led an incredible life, focused on helping others. Rest in Peace hero. You will be missed.”

Cook was 81 years old.

Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who made headlines for surviving shootout, dies at 81
