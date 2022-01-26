Police identify 54-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Kihei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have identified the man who was killed following a crash in Kihei on Monday morning.

Authorities said 54-year-old Brian Couch was driving north on Maui Veterans Highway when he crossed the center median and crashed into a county tanker truck.

Police said Couch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man driving the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said speed is considered to be a factor in the collision. The involvement of drugs and alcohol are pending toxicology results.

This is Maui County’s third fatality of 2022, compared to zero at the same time last year.

