Officials warn of scams impersonating police officers, sheriffs over the phone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are warning the public of two scams in which thieves are impersonating city and state authorities over the phone.

The Honolulu Police Department said thieves are spoofing the department’s phone number to call victims.

Officials said on the caller ID, a number associated with HPD shows up. In one case, a scammer identified himself as a fictitious “Officer Aaron Edwards.” HPD said the caller stated that police obtained the victim’s information from an adult website.

Honolulu police said they do not call, text or email people to ask for payment.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Public Safety said two people have reported a scammer impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials said victims were told to bring money to the Keawe Street station to clear an outstanding arrest warrant. In one case, the impersonator used the fictitious name “Lt. Robert G. Franklin.”

The Sheriffs Department reminded the public that it does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone. If you are a victim of this scam, call the Sheriff Division at (808) 586-1352.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.