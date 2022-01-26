Navy wraps up flushing of Aliamanu Military Reservation water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Groundwater samples dating back to May from the Navy’s Red Hill facility indicate heightened levels of fuel in soil vapor and groundwater, the state said Tuesday.

The samples were collected between May 12 and Jan. 3

The state Health Department says there is no evidence Board of Water Supply drinking water is impacted. Officials also said the fuel levels don’t show a clear pattern.

“We are moving forward methodically based on science to protect public health and the environment,” said Kathleen Ho, deputy director of Environmental Health, in a news release.

“While the data we have is neither complete nor conclusive, we are working with our partners to learn more and take appropriate measures to protect our water resources. People’s lives, and the health of our ecosystem are at stake, and we need more data before drawing conclusions.”

DOH says it’s working to increase the amount of data collected and analyzed.

Meanwhile, flushing of the drinking water system at the Aliamanu Military Reservation is complete.

The Navy says the water meets EPA and state Department of Health’s safe drinking water standards. Officials say flushing of individual residential and non-residential buildings is now underway.

