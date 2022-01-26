Tributes
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino tests positive for COVID

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino(Facebook/County of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced that Mayor Mike Victorino has tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.

The mayor said all close contacts have been notified and that he is in isolation at home.

In a statement, Victorino said he has received a booster shot and that his symptoms are mild.

“Over these past few weeks, we’ve seen the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections throughout Hawaii. These record-breaking numbers demonstrate how easily the omicron variant spreads,” he said.

“Even though breakthrough infections can still happen, boosters minimize chances for severe illness and hospitalization. Please continue to do your part to protect our medical facilities and their hardworking staff from being overwhelmed.”

