Jacob Yoro promoted to UH football defensive coordinator as Timmy Chang builds coaching staff

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team announced on Wednesday that head coach Timmy Chang will retain three assistant coaches from the former coaching staff.

Chang will keep Jacob Yoro, Abraham Elimimian and Kody Cooke on his inaugural staff.

Yoro served as the linebackers coach under Todd Graham and will get promoted to the defensive coordinator position while still coaching linebackers for Chang — this is the third coaching staff Yoro has worked with after initially working for Nick Rolovich.

Former UH cornerback Abraham Elimimian will move back to the defensive side of the ball and coach the position he once played after coaching running backs in 2021.

Cooke, who was a part of Todd Graham’s initial staff will stay with Chang as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

A new addition to Chang’s staff will be former Colorado State assistant Thomas Sheffield, who will serve as Chang’s associate head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Sheffield and Chang worked together as assistants under now-CSU head coach Jay Norvell when he was at Nevada.

