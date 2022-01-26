Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: The importance of COVID booster shots

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health experts are encouraging COVID booster shots for everyone as young as 12 years old.

Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer at Hawaii Pacific Health, discusses the importance of getting a booster.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

