Hawaii filmmaker’s latest movie premieres at prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Director Alika Maikau Tengan and cinematographer Chapin Hall shoot a scene from Tengan's latest...
Director Alika Maikau Tengan and cinematographer Chapin Hall shoot a scene from Tengan's latest film, "Every Day in Kaimuki." The movie premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.(Courtesy; Chapin Hall)
By Jim Mendoza
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Every Day in Kaimuki” tells the story of a young man’s apprehension as he contemplates moving from Hawaii to the mainland.

In the main character’s case, the destination is New York City.

“It’s a movie about pursuing what makes you happy, or what you believe you need to do for yourself,” co-writer Naz Kawakami said.

The familiar crossroads experienced by so many 20-somethings inspired award-winning Hawaii filmmaker Alika Tengan to co-write and direct the 80-minute film.

“It’s a perspective I’ve not really seen in a narrative sense with characters that I haven’t seen represented on screen,” he said.

The story centers on Kawakami, who plays himself. As he did in real life, Kawakami’s character skateboards and spins records at the University of Hawaii’s radio station.

Like others who’ve starred in Tengan’s films, Kawakami isn’t an actor.

“The discomfort of seeing my image on a big screen is justified by my belief that supporting the people who support you is the most important thing you can do,” he said.

“Every Day in Kaimuki” caught the eye of organizers at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, who entered it into this year’s showcase.

“I feel really lucky to share this story with that community. It’s a lot artists and filmmakers that I really respect,” Tengan said.

This week, the film premiered in the Sundance Next category that rewards bold and innovative storytelling.

“It was really nice to be able to present that on a world stage like Sundance,” Kawakami said.

”Everyday in Kaimuki” was shot by talented cinematographer Chapin Hall. Tengan makes movies about ordinary people. It gives his films an unpolished and realistic look

“There’s so many stories just waiting to be told here,” he said.

To learn more about “Every Day in Kaimuki,” go to www.sundance.org.

