Hawaii confirms 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has confirmed 2,050 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 208,887.

There were also three additional fatalities.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,149.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 52,868 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 1,441 were on Oahu
  • 317 on Maui
  • 150 on Hawaii Island
  • 99 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai
  • 9 on Lanai

There were also 29 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 81.7% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 74.5% have received at least one dose. Roughly 33.5% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

