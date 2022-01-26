Former city building plans examiner pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu building plans examiner has pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

U.S. prosecutors said Jennie Javonillo took more than $50,000 in cash over several years from five applicants in order to speed up their building permits.

Two other city employees have pleaded guilty to similar charges while two others still face trial.

Officials said Jovanillo will be sentenced in June.

