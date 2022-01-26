Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former city building plans examiner pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu building plans examiner has pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

U.S. prosecutors said Jennie Javonillo took more than $50,000 in cash over several years from five applicants in order to speed up their building permits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Two other city employees have pleaded guilty to similar charges while two others still face trial.

Officials said Jovanillo will be sentenced in June.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
Gov. David Ige is delivering his final State of the State address Monday, seeking to showcase...
In State of the State, Ige pledges $100 refund for taxpayers and their dependents
Several buildings in Kalihi remain evacuated, including Hawaii News Now, after a contractor...
Several Kalihi buildings evacuated for hours after contractor breaks gas line
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD arrests man accused of stabbing 71-year-old woman with kitchen knife
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui

Latest News

Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who made headlines for surviving shootout, dies at 81
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who made headlines for surviving shootout, dies at 81
Water samples dating back to May from the Navy’s Red Hill facility indicate heightened levels...
Navy wraps up flushing of Aliamanu Military Reservation water system
The facility comes as the Navy is trying to determine how to remove fuel from Red Hill.
New military fuel facility in Australia could provide blueprint for Hawaii
The growing availability of at-home COVID testing kits means people can skip long lines and get...
Growing use of at-home COVID tests raises questions about accuracy of state’s daily case counts