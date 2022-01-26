Forecast: Trade winds will be slowing down by Thursday and light winds will take over into the weekend and beyond

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Wednesday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week. Current temps are quite pleasant. It sure has been a nice day.

Near the end of the week, a cold front will approach from the northwest, meaning shift in the winds from a more southeast direction by late Sunday into Monday, with Hawaii Island blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. For now, expect mostly dry conditions Thursday into Saturday, but there is the potential for wet weather Sunday into early next week. As far as rain, there were a few passing showers last night but now, a rather dry and stable airmass will continue over the islands through the weekend, with a few showers affecting mainly windward slopes and coasts. ADLIB Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail today, before easing tonight through Friday as a front approaches and stalls out northwest of the state. This will allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes to develop over the western end of the state, while light to moderate trades hold over the eastern islands

Let’s talk surf: A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive today boosting surf to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell should arrive Friday night and may once again bring surf near advisory levels late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week. No other significant swells are expected. The next in a series of northwest swells should arrive Friday night and may once again push surf up into the advisory range along north and west facing shores late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week.

Very small surf is expected along east facing shores into the weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through Thursday, with a small boost possible Friday through the weekend.

