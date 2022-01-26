Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Trade winds will be slowing down by Thursday and light winds will take over into the weekend and beyond

Overall, lovely weather
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Wednesday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week. Current temps are quite pleasant. It sure has been a nice day.

Near the end of the week, a cold front will approach from the northwest, meaning shift in the winds from a more southeast direction by late Sunday into Monday, with Hawaii Island blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. For now, expect mostly dry conditions Thursday into Saturday, but there is the potential for wet weather Sunday into early next week. As far as rain, there were a few passing showers last night but now, a rather dry and stable airmass will continue over the islands through the weekend, with a few showers affecting mainly windward slopes and coasts. ADLIB Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail today, before easing tonight through Friday as a front approaches and stalls out northwest of the state. This will allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes to develop over the western end of the state, while light to moderate trades hold over the eastern islands

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Let’s talk surf: A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive today boosting surf to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The next northwest swell should arrive Friday night and may once again bring surf near advisory levels late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week. No other significant swells are expected. The next in a series of northwest swells should arrive Friday night and may once again push surf up into the advisory range along north and west facing shores late Saturday through early Sunday with a downward trend then expected early next week.

Very small surf is expected along east facing shores into the weekend. South shore surf will remain very small through Thursday, with a small boost possible Friday through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking advisory level surf
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Surf remains elevated but on its way down
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Large surf builds in
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Most Read

HPD investigating officer-involved shooting
HPD officers shoot man near Ala Moana Center who allegedly charged at them with knife
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Maui on Monday night.
Hundreds report feeling 4.7-magnitude quake centered off Maui
Cook was shot eight times -- and not only lived to tell the tale, but returned to work just a...
Retired HPD officer Stan Cook, who survived being shot 8 times, dies at 81
The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
UPS plane headed for Seoul returns to Honolulu after crew detects ‘unusual odor’

Latest News

Tracking slower trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tracking trade winds for now but not for long
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Mostly dry weather will domi9nate the week, with only a slight increase in showers possible...
Trade wind weather conditions are back
Mostly dry weather will domi9nate the week, with only a slight increase in showers possible...
Locally breezy trades start the week with mostly dry conditions