City seeks public input on how to better manage outdoor courts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation wants your input on how to better manage outdoor courts.

DPR launched a survey to see how the community wants basketball, volleyball, pickleball and tennis courts operated.

Many of these city courts are multi-use and that overlap can cause issues for users when it comes to who gets to play and when. For example, there may be more demand for instructional classes, tournaments, or just general public use.

In June of last year, when the city began re-issuing permits for lessons like tennis and other sports, regulars at some courts felt they were being pushed out by private operators.

One of the big complaints is that some of the private lessons are being scheduled during peak hours when the courts are busiest. Some of those private operators told Hawaii News Now they feel harassed by many of the general-use tennis players.

Issues like this are why the city wants to improve how access to these public spaces is managed.

There’s only about a week left to provide your input for that survey as the last day to complete it is Feb. 1.

